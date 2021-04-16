Queen Elizabeth has reportedly stepped in to protect Prince Harry over Prince Philip’s funeral arrangements

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the tragic news last week that Prince Philip had passed away, aged 99.

‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement. ‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.’

Royal family members have paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh and have been rallying around the Queen, with Prince Harry even flying back to the UK ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral this Saturday.

This is the first time Prince Harry has come face-to-face with the royal family since his and Meghan Markle’s tell-all Oprah interview earlier this year, where they confirmed a rift with several of the Mountbatten-Windsors.

Prince Harry’s departure from the royal family has also meant the loss of his military titles, meaning there was a risk that the Duke would be the only senior royal present at Prince Philip’s funeral not wearing military uniform.

It has been reported however that the Queen directly stepped in to avoid embarrassment for anyone, deciding that all royals should wear mourning suits instead.

It has been reported that this is to ensure a united family front and to protect her grandson Prince Harry, who she is known to share a special bond with.

It was according to sources via The Sun, ‘the most eloquent solution to the problem’.

Buckingham Palace is expected to announce further details about the funeral.

Our thoughts are with the royal family at this tragic time.