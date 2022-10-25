Queen Consort Camilla has flown to India to stay at a wellbeing retreat
It focusses on Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Yoga and Naturopathy
The Queen Consort, Camilla, is taking a well-deserved break with friends at a wellbeing retreat in India.
The Duchess of Cornwall, who is reportedly trying to bring the royal family back together again, has flown out to India for 10 days of therapy treatments.
The Times of India revealed she arrived last Thursday and will be staying at Soukya, a holistic health and wellness centre near Whitefield, on the outskirts of Bangalore, with friends and royal aids.
It comes after a very busy few months for the Queen Consort and King Charles - and a time of mourning after the Queen passed away.
Camilla seems to be a fan of the retreat, as she first visited with her husband back in 2010 and has been back to the holistic centre many times since.
Soukya, which is an Organic Farm, concentrates on holistic health, focusing on Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Yoga, Naturopathy and other complementary therapies.
It isn't just Camilla and Charles visiting the wellbeing retreat, however, as some other famous faces - including Love Actually actress Emma Thompson - are also known to be big fans.
The sustainable retreat set up by Dr. Mathai also focuses on health promotion, early intervention for certain conditions and treatment of illnesses, while also offering wellness and medical treatment programmes for different lifestyle issues.
This year has been tough health-wise for Queen Consort Camilla, who caught Covid in February, which left her with long Covid symptoms. She is also thought to have broken a toe just before the Queen's funeral.
Camilla, who turned 75 earlier this year, puts a big emphasis on her health. She has been seen wearing a Fitbit Charge 3 in order to track her steps and loves to walk.
She regularly takes long walks with her husband, King Charles III, but in an interview with BBC Radio 5 she said he was 'like a mountain goat' when he walked.
“He’ll walk and walk and walk,” she said, adding: "He leaves everybody miles behind.”
