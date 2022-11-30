Princess Kate and the late Queen built "a close relationship," expert says
She learned a lot from William's "Grannie"
Many royal experts have commented on how much Princess Kate has grown in confidence since she first joined the Royal Family.
This was especially visible recently, when she attended her first state visit and dinner as Princess of Wales, looking every bit the Queen-in-waiting she is.
For royal author Katie Nicholl, Kate has learned much of what she knows from her late grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.
"They made sure they went to Balmoral every summer to spend time with the Queen and so that their children could spend time with her," Katie told OK!.
"And those were precious, valuable moments for Kate to develop a close relationship with the Queen.
"And they did have a good relationship. Part of that relationship was mentoring and the Queen being able to pass on her advice, her values and her guidance."
Katie further explained why she thinks the royal does so well during official events.
"A lot of it comes down to her own innate confidence but there isn’t a princess training manual and the success of being a princess comes from experience and mentoring," she said.
"She had a wonderful mentor in William, but I think she also had a phenomenal mentor in the Queen."
Of course, Elizabeth knew that Kate would one day become Queen consort to Prince William, so it was important to make sure she had all the tools at hand to do so.
"It was very much in the late Elizabeth II’s interest to make sure that the future Princess of Wales and future Queen was prepared," Katie said.
"I remember being told ahead of William and Kate’s wedding in 2011 that the Queen had made her own private office and her ladies in waiting available to Catherine, so she could go and talk to them first-hand about what it was like to do royal engagements and how one should behave. And she took up that offer and made sure she benefitted from that experience."
We can't help but agree.
-
