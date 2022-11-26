How Queen Elizabeth II coped in her final days before she passed, according to royal insider

The late Queen Elizabeth II tragically passed away in September 2022 (opens in new tab) aged 96 years old.

It was reported she died from old age on the death certificate, though it still came as a shock to the nation.

Prior to her passing the late British monarch was plagued with mobility issues (opens in new tab), which meant she had to bow out of certain royal engagements.

However, she was said to be in great spirits up until she passed, according to the Right Reverend Dr Iain Greenshields.

Reverend Dr. Iain was staying with the Queen at her Balmoral home and was said to be on "fantastic form" the weekend before she died.

Iain shared details of the Queen's welfare to author Gyles Brandreth, who is set to release a book titled Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait in December.

Reverend Dr. Iain's details of the Queen's last days have been shared with Gyles have been recounted in The Mail Online (opens in new tab).

Writing for the publication, Gyles shared: "He [Reverand Dr. Iain] has dinner with her on Saturday evening, gives the sermon at Braemar and Crathie Parish Church on Sunday morning, then has lunch with her on Sunday afternoon. They talk about the Queen's childhood, her horses, church affairs (she is 'well up to speed') and her sadness at what is happening in Ukraine.

"This is quite typical. The Queen is good at living in the present but often draws on her memories of the past, grateful for the lessons they have taught her.

"'She was so alive and so engaging,' recalled Dr Greenshields."

On Tuesday 6 September the late British monarch spoke with a racehorse trainer regarding her two-year-old Love Affairs, who was set to race at Goodwood that day.

In this conversation the Queen was "sharp as a tack", claimed Reverend Dr. Iain.

Gyles continued to recount: "It is a busy day. Not only does the Queen present her outgoing Communications Secretary with an honour, but she also spends time with her 14th and 15th prime ministers."

Just the day before she was confirmed as dead the Queen had a "mischievous twinkle in her eye."

Gyles penned: "She is smiling, looking over the tops of her spectacles at the camera. There is a definite, mischievous twinkle in her eye."

By the next day, 8th September, it was confirmed the Queen had died.

But Gyles has claimed the late monarch "always knew" her time was "limited".

He went on: "The truth is that Her Majesty always knew that her remaining time was limited. She accepted this with all the grace you'd expect."

Reverend Dr. Iain confirmed this, and revealed to Gyles the Queen had "no regrets."

"'Her faith was everything to her. She told me she had no regrets,' said Dr Greenshields."

Even after the Queen lost her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in April 2021, she remained poised and carried on as "normal", which appears to be a similar attitude she took to her own circumstances.

Gyles added: "Her grieving was private, but in public the Queen was determined to carry on as normal. 'Life goes on,' she [the Queen] said. 'It has to.'"