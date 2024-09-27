Princess Kate’s family has revealed her sweet source of support at home

The Princess of Wales has been front and centre this month, starting her return to work after a break from duties in 2024, following her cancer diagnosis.

Now, having completed her chemotherapy treatment, the 42-year-old mother of three is expected to be increasing her public-facing duties, with the Wales family releasing a moving family video to announce the news.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," read a statement from the Princess of Wales as she confirmed her return to work. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus," her statement later continued, adding: "My path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

This week, it was her support system that got the world talking, with the Princess of Wales reportedly surrounded by a close group of loved ones this year as she navigated her recovery.

This, according to her brother, James Middleton, included the Wales family's beloved cocker spaniel, Orla, who is said to have been a great source of comfort and support to Princess Kate this year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Opening up about the healing power of dogs in a recent interview with HELLO! this week, James reflected: "I know how much the dogs, for me, have helped in taking your mind off something. So I'm certain that, for them, Orla is doing her job in supporting her family."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Well, this is lovely.

James Middleton's memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, is out now.