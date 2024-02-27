Princess Kate is 'doing well' in her recovery from surgery

Princess Kate "continues to be doing well" amid her recovery from surgery, a Kensington Palace aide has said in a statement.

The statement came as Prince William was forced to pull out of a service of thanksgiving for his godfather King Constantine of Greece on Tuesday, due to a "personal matter." It has been reported that William not being able to attend the event was not related to his father King Charles' health amid his cancer diagnosis.

The Palace previously shared that the Princess of Wales underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" in mid-January. She stayed in hospital for two weeks following the procedure, before continuing her recovery at home in Windsor from 29 January.

"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter," a statement from Kensington Palace read at the time.

Hello! reports that Kate was able to travel to Norfolk for her three children's half-term break and is likely back at Adelaide Cottage now as George, Charlotte and Louis have returned to school.

Kate's trip to Sandringham felt like great progress to royal expert Jennie Bond. "I think it’s very encouraging that Kate has been well enough to make the trip to Sandringham," Jennie said earlier this month.

"It shows that she is making a steady recovery. Also, the change will probably be most welcome... the same four walls must get a bit tedious when you are recuperating as she is."

It's also believed that Prince William is doing everything in his power to make his wife feel as comfortable as possible during her recovery — as are her family and close friends.

"Their house is filled with Kate’s favourite flowers, comfy blankets and pillows, and her go-to snacks," a source said this week. "The family is just incredibly happy to have her back home at Adelaide Cottage."

Wishing the Princess a smooth recovery.