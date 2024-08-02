Princess Kate is reportedly hoping to attend the 2024 Olympics

The Princess of Wales returned to public duty this summer, making her first public appearances since her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

The 42-year-old mother of three has been absent from public life in 2024, taking a break from her royal role after her diagnosis to focus on her recovery.

And while the Princess of Wales is expected to continue "living under the radar" while she completes her treatment, she is said to be making “good progress”, attending both the Trooping the Colour parade in June, and the Wimbledon Gentleman's Singles Final in July.

Now, according to commentators, Princess Kate may even be considering her next public appearance, with reports that she is hoping to attend the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The reports by The Express have not been confirmed by the palace, but given the Princess of Wales' keen interest in sport, a potential appearance wouldn't be out of character.

"Now more than ever, sports provide a much-needed distraction from the pressures of royal life - and from the harsh reality of the health challenges being faced by Kate and King Charles," explained Royal expert Christopher Andersen in a recent interview with OK!. "To say sports plays a huge part in the lives of the royals is a massive understatement. It's in their blood.

"Kate may be the sportiest royal of all," Andersen later continued. "In high school, she was a star player in hockey and tennis. She's also an accomplished skier, runner and sailor - Kate has always seemed game for anything. What sets her apart from the rest of the royal pack is that she always does it with a smile."

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return to royal duties permanently, but it is thought that it might be as late as 2025.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," Princess Kate announced in a public statement on her health. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me, and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

"Thank you so much for your continued understanding," she later added. "And to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

We will continue to update this story.