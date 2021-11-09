Princess Diana’s reaction to receiving her divorce papers is heartbreaking

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Diana is still one of the most talked about royals, with everything from her iconic style moments to her determination to be human during her life still making news.

This past year, it has been a new film about the Princess of Wales that has made headlines, with the upcoming biopic, Spencer, set to detail a weekend in the iconic royal’s life – in particular, when Diana decided that her marriage to Prince Charles wasn’t making her happy.

The new Hollywood release has unsurprisingly resurfaced stories around the couple’s 1996 divorce, with one in particular going viral.

The anecdote in question involved Princess Diana receiving her divorce papers from Prince Charles – something that royal experts have insisted was extremely hard for her.

‘On the day Diana’s divorce papers came through, she sat there on her own in Kensington Palace, and she told [royal correspondent Jennie Bond] that the one thing she wanted to do was just pick up the phone and speak to Charles and I just thought, “Wow,”‘ royal expert Emma Cooper explained. ‘Then she said, “Oh, but I couldn’t because I know he’d just think I was silly again.” And I thought, “That’s somebody who is not walking out of a marriage without feeling emotion.” And actually, on that day, she was also wearing her wedding ring. She was photographed with her wedding ring on. So, I don’t think she ran out of that marriage.’

The royal family has not responded.