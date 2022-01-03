Trending:

Princess Charlene shares an uplifting message as she continues her recovery

Kate Hollowood Kate Hollowood
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • Even while separated from her family, the Princess of Monaco remains positive 

    2021 was a tough year for many of us, royals included. Princess Charlene, 43, had to spend most of it away from her family after her battle with an ENT infection left her stranded in South Africa. Still recovering from the illness, the Princess has had to remain at a treatment facility throughout the holidays.

    This hasn’t stopped her from sharing inspiring messages with her fans. The royal wished her followers a happy new year via her Instagram story, which also linked to a video about the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation. The Foundation aims to save lives by fighting against drowning and promoting education through sport. 

    Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco pose on the balcony after the civil ceremony of the Royal Wedding of Prince Albert II of Monaco to Charlene Wittstock at the Prince's Palace on July 1, 2011 in Monaco.

    The video, which was originally shared on Christmas Day, is captioned with the message: 

    “The feeling of giving, helping and saving lives is what makes my foundation so special. Thank you to everyone around the world for your continued donations that allow us to grow from strength to strength. 

    “I hope this Christmas brings happiness in every aspect, as well as love throughout the season. May God bless each one of you endlessly. With all my love, Merci.”

    Last week, the Princess’s husband, Prince Albert, released a statement saying Charlene was “recuperating in a satisfactory and reassuring manner”, however, “it may take a few more months before her health has reached a full recovery.”

    Reading now

    Popular