Even while separated from her family, the Princess of Monaco remains positive

2021 was a tough year for many of us, royals included. Princess Charlene, 43, had to spend most of it away from her family after her battle with an ENT infection left her stranded in South Africa. Still recovering from the illness, the Princess has had to remain at a treatment facility throughout the holidays.

This hasn’t stopped her from sharing inspiring messages with her fans. The royal wished her followers a happy new year via her Instagram story, which also linked to a video about the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation. The Foundation aims to save lives by fighting against drowning and promoting education through sport.

The video, which was originally shared on Christmas Day, is captioned with the message:

“The feeling of giving, helping and saving lives is what makes my foundation so special. Thank you to everyone around the world for your continued donations that allow us to grow from strength to strength.

“I hope this Christmas brings happiness in every aspect, as well as love throughout the season. May God bless each one of you endlessly. With all my love, Merci.”

Last week, the Princess’s husband, Prince Albert, released a statement saying Charlene was “recuperating in a satisfactory and reassuring manner”, however, “it may take a few more months before her health has reached a full recovery.”