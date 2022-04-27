William reveals that George and Charlotte argue at breakfast over this one thing

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

All siblings can relate to this...

Arguing at breakfast isn’t the best start to the morning, and while Prince George and Princess Charlotte look so sweet that you couldn’t imagine the pair having a moody morning – according to their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton, they have a pretty common (and relatable) disagreement first thing.

Can’t survive the day without your morning playlist? Neither can this Royal household.

The Duke and Duchess Cambridge opened up about their family life on the Time To Walk Apple podcast. Speaking of six year old Princess Charlotte and eight-year-old Prince George, William revealed: ‘Most mornings there’s a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning.’

His simple solution? He continued: ‘And I have to, now, basically prioritise that one day someone does this one, and another day it’s someone else’s turn. So, George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamour for the music.’

When it’s George’s turn, he will play Waka Waka by Shakira. The 2010 World Cup song is way before his young years, but he has great taste – what a great feel good morning song!

Although they may disagree which song to play, they can’t resist dancing along.

The Duke of Cambridge added: ‘There’s a lot of hip movements going along. There’s a lot of dressing up. Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing.

‘It’s a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and, and singing.’

Don’t think it can get any cuter than that? One of William’s most played is Tina Turner’s The Best as it reminds him of his mother, the late Princess Diana.

He told listeners when Prince Harry and himself were young, his mother used to play songs on the drive back to boarding school.

‘One of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner’s The Best because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment.

‘My mother, she’d be driving along, singing at the top of her voice. And we’d even get the policeman in the car, he’d be occasionally singing along as well.’

How sweet!