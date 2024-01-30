How 'very caring' Prince William will wait on Kate 'hand and foot' during recovery

Princess Kate finally returned home on Monday after 13 days in a London hospital.

The Princess of Wales will continue to rest and recover from her "planned abdominal surgery" at home in Windsor for the next several weeks, according to a Kensington Palace statement.

While Kate is unwell, luckily she's wonderfully surrounded by friends, family, and royal fans who can provide physical help and words of encouragement. Chief among these is of course Kate's husband Prince William, who one former royal butler says will be waiting on her "hand and foot" as her health continues to improve.

"He’s a very caring, very loving kind of character and I noticed that a lot when I spent time with them both back in the day," Grant Harrold told the New York Post. "I’ve no doubt that wouldn’t have changed, William will make sure Kate is cared for and that she has a quick recovery."

Grant also reckons that both Kate and William will be impatient for the Princess to get back to health, so that they can resume their everyday life.

"The sooner her recovery, I’m sure the sooner the pair will get back to carrying out their royal duties together, which is something that I think they enjoy," Grant said. "I think they’ll be keen to get back to normal with it."

The former royal butler said of Adelaide Cottage: "There won’t be a huge team there on hand. It’ll be her husband who’ll mainly be doing that, helping her to get back onto her feet."

On 29 January, the Palace issued the following statement:

"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

"The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

Wishing the Princess a smooth recovery over the coming weeks.