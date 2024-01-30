How 'very caring' Prince William will wait on Kate 'hand and foot' during recovery
He's always there for her
Princess Kate finally returned home on Monday after 13 days in a London hospital.
The Princess of Wales will continue to rest and recover from her "planned abdominal surgery" at home in Windsor for the next several weeks, according to a Kensington Palace statement.
While Kate is unwell, luckily she's wonderfully surrounded by friends, family, and royal fans who can provide physical help and words of encouragement. Chief among these is of course Kate's husband Prince William, who one former royal butler says will be waiting on her "hand and foot" as her health continues to improve.
"He’s a very caring, very loving kind of character and I noticed that a lot when I spent time with them both back in the day," Grant Harrold told the New York Post. "I’ve no doubt that wouldn’t have changed, William will make sure Kate is cared for and that she has a quick recovery."
Grant also reckons that both Kate and William will be impatient for the Princess to get back to health, so that they can resume their everyday life.
"The sooner her recovery, I’m sure the sooner the pair will get back to carrying out their royal duties together, which is something that I think they enjoy," Grant said. "I think they’ll be keen to get back to normal with it."
The former royal butler said of Adelaide Cottage: "There won’t be a huge team there on hand. It’ll be her husband who’ll mainly be doing that, helping her to get back onto her feet."
A statement from Kensington Palace pic.twitter.com/DW6BOHuuRJJanuary 29, 2024
On 29 January, the Palace issued the following statement:
"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.
"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.
"The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."
Wishing the Princess a smooth recovery over the coming weeks.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
-
Why Britney Spears apologised to Justin Timberlake on Instagram this weekend
There was some guilt involved
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
I'm a fashion editor and this is the product I recommend to everyone
By Penny Goldstone
-
Victoria and David Beckham hilariously made fun of their viral 'be honest' moment
Can't fault their sense of humour
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The important reason why King Charles revealed his diagnosis but Princess Kate didn't
This makes sense
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
William is feeling 'bewildered' about Kate's 'sudden' hospitalisation
"You can have every privilege in life but your health is paramount and beyond your control."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William stepped out to visit Princess Kate in hospital as she recovers post-surgery
Kate is expected to stay in hospital for at least 10 days
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why royal fans think Kate Middleton has a 'birthday curse'
Oh dear!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate and Meghan have not spoken 'in four years'
It even predates the Sussex royal exit
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William is determined not to repeat Princess Diana's parenting 'regrets'
"His children's needs come before royal duty."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Have Kate and Will given up on Eton for Prince George?
Interesting...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why William and Kate have very a different way of parenting Louis
He's the youngest, for a start
By Iris Goldsztajn