According to experts, Prince William is stepping up as a very confident and hands-on father

The Princess of Wales has undergone major abdominal surgery this month, with Kensington Palace announcing the news in a rare and unprecedented statement.

"Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery," read Wednesday's official statement from Kensington Palace. "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Amid Kate's health issues, her husband Prince William has stepped up to look after his wife and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. And in the weeks while the Princess of Wales remains in hospital and in the initial phase of her return home, Prince William is reportedly pausing his royal duties to focus on looking after the three Wales children.

This, according to royal experts, will not be too difficult for the 41-year-old. In fact, according to sources, it is a job that he will be confident in, with Prince William known to be a very hands-on and competent father.

"He is a regular at the school gate and events and he's very hands-on as a dad, so being in charge while Kate is away won't faze him," a source close to the couple reportedly told HELLO!. "They often do things as a full family unit and he's very confident looking after the kids."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

"[The Princess of Wales] hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible," the statement from Kensington Palace continued. "And her wish that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share".

We will continue to update this story.