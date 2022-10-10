Prince William’s comments about the worst present he ever got Kate Middleton have resurfaced

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You just have to look at the Princess of Wales’ jewellery collection to know that Prince William is an excellent gift giver.

Princess Kate reportedly received a pearl and garnet rose-gold Victorian ring from Wills while they were dating, and on their first Christmas together as a married couple, he gave her a pair of green amethyst earrings by Kiki McDonough, one of her favourite jewellery designers.

The couple’s third wedding anniversary was also particularly special, with William giving Kate a Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch, and don’t even get us started on her push presents from the future King!

Kate received an eternity band after Prince George’s birth, a pair of tourmaline, amethyst, and diamond earrings after welcoming Princess Charlotte, and a rumoured Citrine ring upon the birth of Prince Louis, although some believe that the ring was already in her collection.

Either way, Prince William is said to be in the know when it comes to spoiling his wife, and has come into his own as a gift giver.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

This according to the Prince William himself, was not always the case. In fact, the royal has admitted to making a few blunders in the past with his hilarious comments from a 2020 interview resurfacing this week, during which he confessed to the worst present he had ever given his wife.

During his 2020 appearance on Peter Crouch’s podcast, Prince William made the admission, confessing: “I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once – she’s never let me forget that.”

Going on to explain himself, the royal continued: “That was early on in the courtship, that was – think that sealed the deal… It didn’t go well. Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars, it seemed like a good idea at the time.”

Well, this is hilarious.