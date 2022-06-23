Prince William and Kate Middleton surprise in first official portrait together

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The artwork is being displayed in the Fitzwilliam Museum.

Today marked a special day for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as they went to view their first official joint portrait together. During a visit to Cambridgeshire, they stopped by at the Fitzwilliam Museum, where the portrait is being displayed.

The picture was painted by award-winning artist, Jamie Coreth, and Prince William and Kate can be seen standing side by side. Our favourite part? Kate Middleton’s stunning green dress.

The royal’s frock is from one of her favourite fashion brands, The Vampire’s Wife. The metallic, silk-blend dress features a fitted bodice with puffed sleeves and feminine ruffles trimming the sleeves and hem.

It’s still in stock online, but it won’t be around for long, so we recommend adding it to your basket ASAP.

If you don’t manage to get your hands on it before it sells out, we’ve searched high and low for similar styles.

Get the look: Kate Middleton’s green dress

