Prince William and Kate Middleton surprise in first official portrait together

The artwork is being displayed in the Fitzwilliam Museum.
Today marked a special day for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as they went to view their first official joint portrait together. During a visit to Cambridgeshire, they stopped by at the Fitzwilliam Museum, where the portrait is being displayed.
The picture was painted by award-winning artist, Jamie Coreth, and Prince William and Kate can be seen standing side by side. Our favourite part? Kate Middleton’s stunning green dress.
The royal’s frock is from one of her favourite fashion brands, The Vampire’s Wife. The metallic, silk-blend dress features a fitted bodice with puffed sleeves and feminine ruffles trimming the sleeves and hem.
The Vampire’s Wife draws inspiration from early 20th-century Gibson Girl silhouettes to create this green ‘The Falconetti’ midi dress, echoing the label’s retro aesthetic.
If you don’t manage to get your hands on it before it sells out, we’ve searched high and low for similar styles.
This long, asymmetric floaty lamé dress features ruffle detailing, short sleeves, a V-neck and smocking at the waist.
The Carletta is an ankle length dress with a crew neckline and an open back. It features flutter details throughout the sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline.
Marrying impactful floor-length pleats with an intricately embroidered overlay, this romantic design was made for a special occasion. The back bow detail lends a dreamy touch.
In the portrait, the Duchess finished off her look with a pair of Manolo Blahnik green satin pumps and the Queen’s Cambridge pearl brooch by British jeweller Garrard. Perfection.