The Prince and Princess of Wales have secretly made a major donation

The Wales family is the most talked about in the world, with the family of five returning to the spotlight this summer.

The Princess of Wales has been recovering privately in Windsor following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year, making her return to public life at June’s Trooping the Colour parade .

In the weeks since, the Prince and Princess have been front and centre. And from high profile public appearances, to personal messages and social media statements, they never fail to make headline news.

However, it was their work behind closed doors that made them headlines this week, as reports emerged that the royal couple were privately supporting those impacted by the devastating effects of Hurricane Beryl - a cause close to their hearts.

The reports were made by People Magazine, who confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales had "privately donated funds to people in the Caribbean impacted by the storm", adding that they "continue to follow the situation closely".

The category 4 storm has had devastating effects on parts of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, with the royal family releasing a statement about the unfolding disaster and sending a message of support to those affected this week.

"My family and I have been profoundly saddened to learn of the dreadful destruction caused by Hurricane Beryl across the Caribbean," read the recent statement from King Charles. "Above all, we send our heartfelt condolences to the friends and families of those who have so cruelly lost their lives."

The statement continued: "I have seen the extraordinary spirit of resilience and solidarity that people across the Caribbean have shown in response to such destruction – a spirit which has been called upon too often – and so I also send my particular gratitude to the emergency services and volunteers who are supporting the rescue and recovery efforts.

"At this most difficult of times, please know that our most special thoughts and prayers are with all those whose lives, livelihoods and property have been so utterly devastated."

We will continue to update this story.