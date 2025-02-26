Prince William just made an awkward blunder on social media

Oopsie

Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge greets Thomas Tuchel, Manager of Chelsea prior to The FA Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on May 14, 2022 in London, England
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Prince William made a pretty awkward mistake on social media this week, but thankfully it was corrected in the flashiest of flashes.

Taking to X and Instagram, the Prince of Wales's team acknowledged the royal's visit with Thomas Tuchel, who has recently taken up the position of England men's football manager.

"Great to meet new @england manager Thomas Tuchel for the first time today, and hear about plans for the team," the Prince wrote, as reported by GB News.

But soon enough, William's comms team noticed that they had made a mistake and added in the word "men's" between "England" and "manager." That's because without it, it would make it seem like Thomas is manager for both the men's and women's team, or that William didn't consider the women's team to be as consequential as the men's. Given the royal has previously shown his support to both teams, the optics around the blunder aren't amazing.

Meanwhile, Sarina Wiegman serves as the England women's football team manager.

Additionally, the original post reads "for the first time today," whilst the updated version reads only "today." That's because William had in fact previously met Thomas when he was coach for Chelsea men's football team back in 2022.

Although "for the first time" could have meant it was the first time the two men were meeting while Thomas is in charge of the England team, the wording was confusing.

William and Thomas met for a casual meeting at Windsor Castle on Tuesday to discuss the latter's plans for his new team.

It's no secret that William is a lifelong football fan: He cheers for Aston Villa, and for England and Wales football. Meanwhile, he roots for Wales in the rugby, as Prince of Wales and because he's patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, as reported by People.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸