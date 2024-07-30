Prince Harry sent Kate a sweet note after her Wimbledon appearance
Prince Harry was reportedly delighted to see his sister-in-law Princess Kate make a rare public appearance at the Wimbledon men's final a couple of weeks ago. The Sussexes and the Waleses have been locked in a bit of a stalemate since the former stepped away from their royal roles, and the revelations Harry and Meghan have made about the family in their various media appearances have reportedly caused further divides.
But following the Princess of Wales' courtside appearance at Wimbledon as she continues to her cancer treatment, Prince Harry is said to have sent his sister-in-law a message of support. One source told Heat magazine: "Harry was watching Wimbledon and was thrilled to see Kate looking so radiant. He sent her a note to congratulate her and let her know how happy he was to see her out. He's just so grateful that she's on the mend and able to get back to her duties after taking time off — as is Meghan."
The Duke of Sussex apparently really wants to smooth things over with Kate and William, with the source claiming he believes this is a great time to build bridges. They added: "Even though it's an awkward situation for all of them, they both think the sooner they can put this all behind them, the better. Harry can't believe it ever got to this point — he genuinely thought that by now they'd have found a way to reconcile and he hates to think of it continuing."
But the situation has unfortunately changed in one crucial way: the fact that Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis earlier this year. Of course, the Sussexes wish her a speedy and full recovery, as they released a statement after the announcement which read: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."
Still, their relationship doesn't seem much improved, as Harry wasn't able to meet with any of the senior members of the Royal Family on his last visit to the UK, in May. The Princess of Wales has mostly retreated from the public eye as her treatment continues, but — to royal fans' great joy — she attended Trooping the Colour in June, and of course the Wimbledon final, which is a really important event to her.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
-
This influencer-approved dress is permanently popping up on my feed yet I’m still not over it
If everyone’s wearing it, it must be good
By Jazzria Harris
-
The throwback handbag to invest in now, according to 7 celebrities
Royal and celeb-approved
By Sofia Piza
-
How did a convicted child rapist end up at the Olympics?
The Dutch volleyball player’s presence shows how violence against women and girls is normalised
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Prince Harry won’t bring Meghan Markle back to the UK over his concerns for her safety
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
William and Kate face an 'awkward situation' when Harry returns to the UK
It'll be a tough one to navigate
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Harry and Meghan had the most unlikely code names from palace staffers
Interesting!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Meghan Markle has 'regrets' over Royal Family feuds and 'wants to make peace' with Princess Kate
She reportedly wants to build bridges
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
This surprising royal could step in for Princess Kate if she is unable to attend Wimbledon
We may not catch a glimpse of Kate this year
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Palace has 'no timeframe' for Princess Kate's return to royal duties
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
William and Kate have a strict rule to 'empower' their children
They use gentle parenting methods
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate has reportedly 'turned a corner' with her cancer recovery
"She is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde