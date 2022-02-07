The story behind the crown Camilla will wear at Charles’ coronation

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Yesterday marked an impressive 70 years since The Queen ascended to the throne.

To celebrate, the Palace released Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee portrait, and also announced that Camilla Parker-Bowles would be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles is crowned King.

In a length address, Her Majesty wrote, ‘And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.’

Palace sources have now revealed that on Prince Charles’ coronation day, Camilla will receive the Queen Mother’s crown – who was also known as Queen Consort.

The stunning piece features 2,800 diamonds, as well as the centrepiece: the 105-carat Koh-i-Noor Indian diamond.

She wore it for King George VI’s coronation in 1937, though it originally belonged to Queen Victoria, who was gifted it in in 1856 by the Sultan of Turkey to show his support during the Crimean War