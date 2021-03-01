One royal family member will not be taking part in the Queen’s birthday celebrations this year

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen will celebrate her birthday next month, with the monarch turning 95 in April, the first of of her two birthdays this year.

Yes, the Queen has two birthdays a year, celebrating on the actual day, April 21st, and then also having an official birthday in June to publicly mark the occasion, commemorated with the annual Trooping the Colour parade.

The Queen usually celebrates her actual birthday privately, so it is her official birthday in June that is already making the most news.

This is mainly due to a report that one royal family member will be absent from the official celebrations taking place on 12 June.

The royal in question? Prince Andrew.

According to a report by The Sunday Times, Prince Andrew, 61, will not be taking part in the annual parade as he usually does, with his role set to be filled instead by former Afghanistan soldier Major General Roland Walker.

This is due to the fact that Prince Andrew is no longer a working royal, stepping down last year after the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

It is not yet known whether Prince Andrew will appear on Buckingham Palace balcony with other members of the royal family to watch the parade.