Meghan Markle reportedly didn’t enjoy royal tour of Australia

Meghan Markle reportedly despised touring Australia with Prince Harry in 2018, royal expert has claimed.

Tina Brown, who has released her new book on the royal family titled The Palace Papers, believes the former Suits actor – who has Archie and Lilibet with husband Prince Harry – didn’t enjoy “suppressing her own views” when she carried out her royal engagements down under, and the reality of being part of the royal family did not live up to her expectations.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, the author and former Vanity Fair editor said: “She didn’t like it at all. She found the whole representational job of suppressing your own views and representing the monarchy, for her [it] was just an anathema.

“It’s not how she viewed her role, the world, she did not understand the point of it and for her, yes she was a great success, but it was not something she wanted to do.

“I think that was her fundamental sense of misunderstanding of what was going to happen when she joined the Royal Family.”

Tina believes Meghan, 40, had high hopes for her future as a member of the royal family because of the late Princess Diana’s humanitarian work over the years.

Drawing comparisons between the late Princess of Wales and Meghan, who would have been her daughter-in-law if she was still alive, Tina said: “She saw the palaces and Diana as this global humanitarian super star, but forgot that for 16 or 17 years Diana worked like a dog within the Royal Family doing a great deal of very humdrum assignments.

“It was her charisma she brought to the job that made her so extraordinarily special.”

While Meghan and Harry decided to quit the royal family, and left London in favour of setting up a new life in America, in 2020, Tina has pointed out Harry and Prince William’s late mother had no choice.

“Actually Diana was always a change agent within. She didn’t leave the Royal Family because she said ‘I’m out’, she got divorced. Her husband wasn’t in love with her, that was the agony for her”, Tina added.

Tina believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex regret leaving the security of the royal family, as some of their projects have recently been dropped, whereas Diana continued to thrive outside of the royal circle.

She added: “She made the greatest thing she could. She took that suffering and turned it into her remarkable work, which was really real and important.

“After she was out of the Royal Family she became much more global, not only because she wanted to be, but because she couldn’t really be anything but that because she was part of the royal machine.”