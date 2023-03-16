Um, is Meghan Markle going to be an influencer now?

Meghan Markle just contributed a recipe to a charity cookbook, and is reportedly planning to relaunch her lifestyle blog The Tig, prompting commentators to wonder whether she plans to become a full-time lifestyle influencer-stroke-blogger.

For context, Meghan announced via the Archewell website that she contributed a Lemon Olive Oil cake to chef José Andrés' upcoming cookbook, The World Central Kitchen Cookbook: Feeding Humanity, Feeding Hope, whose "proceeds will support WCK’s emergency response efforts," according to Archewell.

The World Central Kitchen is an incredible non-profit organisation that provides meals to survivors humanitarian, climate, and community crises around the world.

Archewell's statement read:

"In March 2021, The Duchess sent a Lemon Olive Oil cake, which is included in the book, to a group of female restaurateurs who partnered with WCK to provide meals to their community during the pandemic. Alongside the cake, she included a letter that read in part:

"Sometimes we overlook how much it matters to express thanks and show appreciation. Perhaps we realize now more than ever that fundamental human moments, like enjoying a meal together, fill us up with more than just food (even if that food is delicious!). To that point, we hope you enjoy the offering we baked for you—a small token of thanks, from our home to yours. Our hope with this effort is to show that, when we all participate, even the smallest actions can have a ripple effect. Even individual actions can impact the whole of us."

In honor of #WomensHistoryMonth, WCK worked with Archewell, the non-profit created by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to provide meals & share a message of appreciation & support in Chicago. Dessert was a lemon olive oil cake baked by The Duchess—with lemons 🍋 from her garden! pic.twitter.com/vnyXV9sOnhMarch 26, 2021 See more

Elsewhere, reports have been popping up that the Duchess will be relaunching The Tig in the coming weeks, with content focusing on all sorts of culture and lifestyle topics. This comes as the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office apparently preliminarily approved the project.

The Tig was Meghan's pet project before she married into the Royal Family, at which stage she wrote a note to the blog's readers which is still live today.

"To all my Tig friends," the note reads.

"After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig. What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being "the change you wish to see in the world."

"Above all, don't ever forget your worth - as I've told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough.

"Thank you for everything.

"Xx Meghan Markle"

Stay tuned on where Meghan goes from here.