Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry and Prince Charles to repair their relationship

She was slightly misquoted before.

Meghan Markle fully supports her husband, Prince Harry, reconciling with his father, Prince Charles, in the near future — contrary to some interpretations of her recent interview with The Cut.

In the cover story, the Duchess of Sussex was quoted as having said: “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision,” which would imply that Harry had said that he had “lost” Charles by leaving the U.K.

However, according to Hello!, a spokesperson for Archewell set the record straight, explaining that what the Duchess had actually said was: “Harry said to me, I lost my dad in this process. It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision,” without the additional quote marks. What she meant was that her husband had pointed out to her that she had lost her relationship with her father, Thomas Markle.

And what she meant by “it doesn’t have to be the same” was that she would love for Harry and Charles to reconcile, but that she doesn’t want to interfere.

We don’t know exactly what the father-son relationship looks like these days. There haven’t really been any reports of a full-on rift in the same way there have been concerning Harry and William, but Charles and his youngest son also haven’t appeared to have had much contact in recent months.

Still, Harry and Meghan visited Charles’ home during the Jubilee weekend, and Charles praised both of his sons’ work on reversing climate change in an essay for Newsweek back in January.

In these ways, it’s clear that Harry hasn’t lost his dad at all, but it’s possible that hurt feelings may need to be dealt with before they can resume their relationship the way it used to be.