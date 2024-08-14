Princess Kate contacted Meghan to 'clear the air' after royal book controversy

Princess Kate reportedly made a phone call to the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle last year following the release of a particularly controversial book about the royal family. Royal reporter Omid Scobie published the bombshell biography Endgame in November 2023, and it famously caused shockwaves across the globe when an early edition, published in the Netherlands, featured information that was supposed to have been removed from the final draft. This concerned the revelation Harry and Meghan made in their 2021 Oprah interview, about a royal who asked about Prince Archie's skin colour before he was born.

"Shortly after the book’s allegations came out, Kate reached out to Meghan to clear the air," a source told InTouch Weekly. "Charles forced Kate to become his peacemaker after William's refusal. She agreed, because when it comes to the royal family, Kate has always taken her duties seriously — she does what she is told."

The source continued: "This feud has gotten so unseemly and out of hand, it’s starting to overshadow his reign and the entire monarchy. He wants to heal the rift once and for all."

If it's true that Kate called Meghan, this would mark one of a small handful of interactions between the Sussexes and the Waleses since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in 2020. The feud between Prince William and Prince Harry and their wives appears to have only got worse with time — as William has declined to see Harry when he's visited the UK, and the brothers are reportedly barely speaking at all.

As for King Charles and Harry, their relationship doesn't seem exactly healed, either. Although the two men had a nice conversation on the phone for the King's birthday last November, Harry was only able to see his dad for 45 minutes when he made the transatlantic journey to see him after his cancer diagnosis was revealed. Then, when the Duke of Sussex visited the UK, in May, the King didn't make time to see him at all.

Here's hoping they can all build bridges.