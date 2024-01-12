Why Kate Middleton's uncle is furious with The Crown producers

It's safe to say that Kate Middleton's uncle is not a fan of The Crown. Gary Goldsmith, who is brother to Kate's mum Carole Middleton, has some strong words for producers, calling the show "ridiculous and fantastical".

Speaking on the latest episode of the Daily Mail’s The Crown: Fact or Fiction podcast, which delves into how accurate The Crown actually is, Gary offered a scathing review of the popular Netflix show.

The podcast was focused on 'Hope Street', which was the penultimate episode of season six of The Crown (and the whole show). In the episode, Carole is portrayed as a Mrs Bennett-like figure, pushing her daughter into pursuing a relationship with Prince William due to his royal status. A portrayal that Gary says is completely unfair.

"I don't understand why Carole hasn't taken legal action cause literally it's that bad," he told The Crown: Fact or Fiction co-host Robert Hardman, who had previously introduced the guest as Princess Catherine's uncle as the "proud and loyal brother of Carole Middleton".

Gary continued: "Carole isn't that manipulative, evil person, sat in a dungeon, coming up by ways by which she can actually force her way into the royal family. She's strong-willed, she's got opinions, that's why we've got the kids and family we've got today."

When asked by the host if he thinks his sister watches the Netflix show, Gary replied: "I think the family is a bit too classy to watch stuff like that. But I would say, there’s probably someone taking notes, and saying, 'They’ve said this'."

Gary went on to say that while he enjoyed the show initially, he stopped watching it as the seasons went on. He continued: "I really, really enjoyed the first couple of episodes and the first series of The Crown, but it seems to just drift into this fantasy world. There's so many parts of it that I don't agree with, and I think the narrative and for trying to get headlines and view an audience. So once it started becoming ridiculous and fantastical, it was very difficult to watch, so I stopped.

"I think from people around the world watching it, they’re seeing this, and they’re believing the truth, and we’re thinking, ‘Am I watching The Crown or is it Coronation Street?’ I think it’s just made up."

You can stream season six of The Crown on Netflix now.