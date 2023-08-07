Princess Kate tipped to take on senior royal role from King Charles

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Following the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II last year, King Charles has taken on the role of British monarch.

His accession to the throne meant that there were a number of title changes within the royal family, with Prince William and Kate Middleton no longer using their Duke and Duchess of Cambridge titles and instead accepting the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

But it seems that royal fans can expect to see a number of royal roles swapping hands in the years to come.

Princess Kate has made it known that she is a keen sailor and loves being on the water, especially as she has been involved in numerous charity events over the years.

Her involvement could be set to increase, as senior representatives at The Royal Thames Yacht Club reportedly hopes the 41-year-old royal will take on a key role, potentially even take over from King Charles III as a royal patron.

The Daily Mail’s Diary Editor, Richard Eden, has claimed that he thinks Kate would be a "great role model" in the Knightsbridge-based club if she was to join forces with the company.

However, if the Princess wants to take on a vital role in the sailing club - which is said to be one of the oldest yacht clubs - she would have to reach out and show interest in partnering with them, rather than the club contacting her, the Independent has reported.

A member of the Royal Thames Yacht Club explained: "The trouble is, royal protocol dictates that it's up to her and the Royal Family to make the first move."

Charles took on the role as a royal patron of The Royal Thames Yacht Club after Prince Andrew stepped down as commodore in 2021.

Other royal patrons of The Royal Thames Yacht Club included Lord Mountbatten, and the late Prince Philip, who sadly passed away in April 2021.

Kate - who has sons Prince George, Prince Louis and daughter Princess Charlotte with husband William - joined Great Britain's sailing team in Plymouth last year for a friendly race against New Zealand.

Rewind to 2019 when Kate and William took their family to the charity King's Cup regatta in the Isle of Wight, so it could be the perfect partnering if Kate does take on the role.