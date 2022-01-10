Why didn’t Kate Middleton wear a tiara in her birthday portraits?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with her fashion influence turning small businesses into sell-out brands and her hairstyle changes sparking trends of their own.

And this past few years we have only seen more of the Duchess, with her role elevated over the past few years.

She was crowned the coolest female of the moment and has been brought forward as ‘Queen-in-waiting’ due to her popularity.

‘We are seeing a Queen-in-waiting,’ royal expert Katie Nicholl explained of Kate’s role elevation last year on True Royalty’s Kate: The Making of a Modern Queen. ‘We are seeing the Duchess take on more duties, more royal engagements, more of a public profile than ever before.’

This has never been more clear than in her new official portraits, released over the weekend by the Palace to mark her 40th birthday.

The photographs in question show Kate Middleton in a more regal light than ever before, with fans comparing them to past photographs of Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Victoria.

Fans were surprised therefore that the Duchess did not wear a tiara in the portraits.

According to reports however, there was no cause for concern, with Kate only wearing tiaras on formal occasions.

It is also thought that the Duchess might have chosen not to wear a tiara in order to show the normal, relatable and human side that has made her so popular.

Either way, the photographs are stunning.