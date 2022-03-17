A royal insider calls Kate Middleton ‘a secret radical’ who is ‘quietly changing the crown’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world.

Following their role elevation and their mention in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making non-stop headlines right now.

It is the Duchess of Cambridge who has been making the most news, from the announcement that she’s entering the world of publishing to her handy viral face mask trick.

This week, it was her attitude that got the world talking, as royal insiders claimed that the Duchess was a ‘secret radical’.

Royal expert Daniele Elser has suggested that while the public focus has been on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the change-makers, Kate Middleton could actually be the ‘secret radical’ operating under our noses.

According to the royal expert, the Duchess of Cambridge has been revolutionising the royal family through social media while the world has been distracted by the ‘Harry and Meghan show’.

‘Kate is simply nailing the social media game right now,’ Elser explained, citing in particular the video delivering homemade cookies to mark Anzac Day last year. This according to the expert demonstrates how ‘quietly radical’ the Duchess can be.

She also went on to praise Kate Middleton’s insistence to take her children’s photographs.

‘Taken by Kate. In the guise of self-appointed in-palace photographer, she has been quietly moving the dial in front of our very faces,’ Elser claimed.

‘William and Kate’s social media transformation is emblematic of a far more significant intellectual shift in their journey towards the throne. Basically, this is them positioning themselves to rule — and rule in a way that will change the crown forever.’

