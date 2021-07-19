Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly considering a move to Berkshire, and soon

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, and while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to Prince Louis‘ love of cuddling, these toddlers never fail to make news.

The family of five has made the most news with regards to their location this past few year, as the Cambridges have moved between their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk and their London residence.

Yes, while the Duke and Duchess moved their family to Norfolk to spend the coronavirus-induced lockdown, they are now back in Kensington Palace’s Apartment 1A.

It has recently been reported however that the Cambridges are considering a move out of London, with Kate and William apparently spotted checking out schools in Berkshire.

According to the Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess have been scouting Bershire residences and schools for a little while now.

Berkshire would not be a surprising choice for the royal couple, with Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton residing there. They are known to be very helpful with looking after the three Cambridge children so having them close by would be ideal.

If the royal couple do decide to relocate, it is thought that they will keep their Kensington Palace home, but it will remain for work purposes only.

The Duke and Duchess have not responded to the speculation.