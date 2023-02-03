Prince William and Princess Kate's reaction to Meghan's pregnancy has resurfaced and it's lovely

Prince Harry's memoir Spare was released last month, with his insights from inside the Palace walls going on to make it the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time.

Spare recounts Harry's life from his point of view, from childhood to fatherhood, opening up about his relationship with the royal family throughout.

His words about Prince William and Princess Kate have made the most headlines, with their relationship and fallout heavily documented in the press.

Despite recounting the tensions between the foursome in Spare, Prince Harry also opened up about the sweet moments in their relationship, even recalling their sweet reaction to the news that he and Meghan were expecting baby Archie.

"Euge was getting married, to Jack, and we were deliriously happy for her, and for ourselves, selfishly, since Jack was one of our favourite people," Prince Harry wrote in Spare. "Meg and I were supposed to head off on our first official foreign tour as a married couple, but we delayed the departure several days, so we could be at the wedding. Also, the various gatherings connected to the wedding would give us a chance to pull aside family members one by one and tell them our good news."

He continued: "After the drinks reception, in St George's Hall, Meg and I pulled Willy aside. We were in a big room, suits of armour on the walls. Strange room, strange moment. We whispered the news, and Willy smiled and said we must tell Kate. She was across the room, talking to Pippa. I said we could do it later, but he insisted. So we went and told Kate and she also gave a big smile and hearty congratulations. They both reacted exactly as I'd hoped."

Harry also opened up about the sweet moment they told his father, King Charles, recalling: "He was delighted to learn that he was going to be a grandfather for a fourth time, his wide smile warmed me."

Spare by Prince Harry is available to buy now.