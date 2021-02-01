Kate Middleton is reportedly responsible for healing the rift between Prince William and Prince Charles

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and with their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making non-stop headlines.

From news of their puppy and Kate Middleton’s candid video about parental mental health, to their recent snow day at their Anmer Hall home where they have been isolating, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

It was their relationship with Prince Charles that made headlines today however as it was reported that Kate Middleton once healed a rift between Prince William and his father.

According to reports, Kate played a ‘pivotal’ role in healing their ‘turbulent’ relationship and not too long ago.

It is reported that the issue was due to the two men not seeing each other enough, and Prince William wanting his children to know their grandchildren better.

‘I would like him to have more time with the children,’ Prince William has previously said. ‘To, you know, play around with the grandchildren. When he’s there, he’s brilliant, but we need him there as much as possible.’

It was reportedly Kate who got the whole family together to organise the family portrait to mark Prince Charles’ birthday, a moment that is said to have marked an improvement in their relationship.

‘[Prince Charles] is giving William much more input,’ an aide has reportedly said, via Metro. ‘He realises that his own reign will be a shorter one than his son’s, and therefore it is crucial that William is involved in all long-term planning. They have been spending more time together and are much more aligned. Both are more comfortable in their own skin – and with each other.’

Well, that’s that.