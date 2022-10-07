Kate Middleton was confronted during her visit to Northern Ireland this week

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

One fan had a few things to say to the royal

The Prince and Princess of Wales – whose titles recently changed following the tragic passing of Queen Elizabeth II – decided on an impromptu meet and greet during a trip to Northern Ireland earlier this week.

However, during their royal engagement, Kate Middleton received some unexpected backlash from visitors.

During the meet, the 40-year-old royal was confronted by a woman in the crowd in north Belfast, Sky News has reported.

While walking about the area, a woman shook hands with the mother of three – but she came out with some choice words.

She said: “Nice to meet you, but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country.”

It has been said the mystery female was recording the exchange on a phone.

She continued: “Ireland belongs to the Irish.”

As part of the visit the couple made their way to a suicide prevention charity where they spoke with staff at the organisation to help people at risk of suicide and self-harm.

The couple also took part in an art therapy session, which saw them paint pumpkins with the vulnerable children who are seeking the help and support of the Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self-Harm (PIPS).

During their visit, William and Kate also attended a new outdoor street food and retail market in the city centre, known as Trademarket. It first opened in July and is the go-to place for food, drinks and local produce from independent vendors.

The couple got stuck in during this foodie stop-off, and were pictured sipping on a tasty cocktail at a stall.

Later, William and Kate made their way to another charity in Carrickfergus in County Antrim.

The youth charity, Carrick Connect, helps to support services available to young people who suffer from social or emotional difficulties. As part of this visit, the duo met with young people seeking help.