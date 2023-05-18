Kate Middleton admits she is 'still learning' how to navigate life as a royal

Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) was officially welcomed into the royal fold following her wedding to the now Prince of Wales back in 2011 (opens in new tab). The couple had been dating for many years prior, and the former Duchess of Cambridge was thrust into the royal spotlight.

Over the years, she has become a favourite with royal fans, attending various royal engagements and most recently receiving a new title - the Princess of Wales (opens in new tab).

While experts have claimed that the future of the monarchy rests on Kate (opens in new tab), and that she is prepared for her future role as Queen (opens in new tab), the 41 year old royal still believes there is more for her to learn, and she is absorbing as much information about the royal family, and her duties, 'every day'.

Speaking during a Mental Health Awareness Week meeting - which took place at St. Katherine's School in Bristol on Tuesday - Kate opened up about life as a royal.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist, Kelly Holmes, recalled Kate's conversation to PEOPLE (opens in new tab).

The athlete said: "She said she 'had to learn and she's still learning every day. It's a struggle to know you can be accepted and fit in."

Kelly hinted she was taken aback by Kate's openness.

She continued: "[Kate was] lovely because she was just willing to be asked questions. That was really nice because it showed somebody of her stature and status is human as well."

One element in particular Kate is coming to terms with still is public speaking.

Kelly added: "Doing public speaking isn't a natural thing for lots of people, and she said she's still working that out, how to project. She humanised everything to show not everyone's perfect."

She continued: "It doesn't matter what you've got or perceived to have as an individual - you're still going to have those insecurities and need those learning tools that happen over life."