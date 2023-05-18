Kate Middleton admits she is 'still learning' how to navigate life as a royal
"It's a struggle to know you can be accepted and fit in."
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) was officially welcomed into the royal fold following her wedding to the now Prince of Wales back in 2011 (opens in new tab). The couple had been dating for many years prior, and the former Duchess of Cambridge was thrust into the royal spotlight.
Over the years, she has become a favourite with royal fans, attending various royal engagements and most recently receiving a new title - the Princess of Wales (opens in new tab).
While experts have claimed that the future of the monarchy rests on Kate (opens in new tab), and that she is prepared for her future role as Queen (opens in new tab), the 41 year old royal still believes there is more for her to learn, and she is absorbing as much information about the royal family, and her duties, 'every day'.
Speaking during a Mental Health Awareness Week meeting - which took place at St. Katherine's School in Bristol on Tuesday - Kate opened up about life as a royal.
Two-time Olympic gold medallist, Kelly Holmes, recalled Kate's conversation to PEOPLE (opens in new tab).
The athlete said: "She said she 'had to learn and she's still learning every day. It's a struggle to know you can be accepted and fit in."
Kelly hinted she was taken aback by Kate's openness.
She continued: "[Kate was] lovely because she was just willing to be asked questions. That was really nice because it showed somebody of her stature and status is human as well."
One element in particular Kate is coming to terms with still is public speaking.
Kelly added: "Doing public speaking isn't a natural thing for lots of people, and she said she's still working that out, how to project. She humanised everything to show not everyone's perfect."
She continued: "It doesn't matter what you've got or perceived to have as an individual - you're still going to have those insecurities and need those learning tools that happen over life."
Maisie is a writer and editor, covering Royal News, Showbiz, Lifestyle content, as well as Shopping Writing and E-Commerce, for print and digital publications, including Marie Claire, Hello!, Fabulous, Mail Online and Yahoo!.
-
I've tried dozens of eyelash serums—these are the only ones worthy of your attention
Long lashes this way...
By Tori Crowther
-
Music has the power to boost your mood - 10 songs guaranteed to make you smile
Trust us on this one.
By Ally Head
-
This celebrity-approved, cult designer bag is now 25% off
It's been worn by Naomi Campbell and Ashley Graham
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in a 'near catastrophic car chase' last night
Paparazzi reportedly followed them in a 'relentless pursuit' for photos
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Will King Charles III move into Buckingham Palace?
Renovations have recently been carried out on the Palace
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
It's no coincidence Harry and Meghan are popular in America, author claims
They're a modern couple
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Andrew 'refuses' to leave royal lodge, claims insider
He is reportedly determined to see out his lease
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Harry looked 'relieved' upon returning to the US after the coronation, claims body language expert
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked like 'a celebrity power couple'
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Lip reader claims this is what King Charles actually said to Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony
This is silly, and we love it
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Andrew Lloyd Webber responds to bizarre theory he was sat with Meghan Markle in disguise at the Coronation
Spoiler alert: he wasn't
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles has "broken down barriers" when it comes to Royal Family relationships: expert
He's changing the status quo
By Iris Goldsztajn