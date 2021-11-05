The Queen’s reaction to finding a dead slug in her salad is hilarious

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, never failing to make viral news, particularly after the past few turbulent years.

One of the most talked-about royal family members is obviously the Queen, who is currently resting following a night spent in hospital.

It is her food preferences however that are catching the most interest this week, as anecdotes around royal life behind closed doors resurfaced.

Yes, from the food she banned from the royal kitchen to the food that she reportedly eats every day (it’s cake), the Queen’s preferences are going viral.

This week, the monarch’s taste in food became a conversation topic, as a surprising comment from Her Majesty resurfaced.

The Queen’s former servant, Charles Oliver, opened up about the monarch in his book Dinner at Buckingham Palace, recalling that the Queen and Prince Philip liked to keep a notepad to make fun notes about the meals for the chefs.

On one occasion however, the Queen found a dead slug in her salad and her hilarious note was blunt to say the least.

‘Once, on a torn-off top sheet the footmen found the dead body of a slug,’ Charles Oliver explained, recalling that the Queen’s note read: ‘I found this in the salad – could you eat it?’

This isn’t the first hilariously blunt comment Her Majesty has made during meal time, with former palace butler Paul Kidd recalling that she once joked that her corgis receive better food than she does.

Explaining the experience on 2011 documentary Royal Servants, the butler recalled: ‘When I served lunch to the Queen for the very first time in my life, she picked the menu up, she said “What have I got for lunch?”’

He continued: ‘And she’s reading the menu, she had her spectacles on and she put it back and she looked at me, gave me a beautiful smile and said “I think the dogs get better fed.”’

We didn’t think we could love the Queen any more.