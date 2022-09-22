Buckingham Palace staff warned that their jobs could now be at risk following the Queen’s death

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier this month, King Charles III was formally announced as the monarch and will carry out his royal duties as the new sovereign.

However, staff at Buckingham Palace – the late Queen’s main residence before she moved to Windsor Castle in March 2020 – have reportedly been warned that their jobs could now be at risk.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, keeper of the privy purse Sir Michael Stevens told Palace staff that a ‘minority’ will see their employment terminated and that there will be ‘good communication’ with all those who are at risk of losses.

The letter read: ‘Consistent with continuity, the approach on Accession is essentially that the requirements and the purpose of the Household continue unchanged following demise.

‘While it is too early to confirm the position definitively, it is anticipated that only a very small minority of employees (fewer than 20) who provided personal services to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth will see their posts affected by Her Majesty’s death.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

‘We will be consulting with you and those affected in relation to these anticipated changes after the State Funeral. Those affected are being written to.’

The news comes shortly after staff at Clarence House – King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla’s home for the past nineteen years – were notified that their jobs were also at risk. It was reported that up to 100 employers could be given notice, with staffers calling it ‘a real shock’ .

Mark Serwotka, General Secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union, represents staff in the royal households and said via Sky: ‘Our members are disappointed and saddened by this development.’

However, inside sources say they are attempting to find ‘as many roles’ for ‘as many people as possible’ as a result of the changes.

The Palace has not yet commented on the reports.