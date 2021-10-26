Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly opted against one particular title for Archie for fear of mockery

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past year was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the news that they had welcomed a baby daughter, naming their second child ‘Lilibet’ after the Queen.

It’s safe to say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all anyone can talk about right now.

This week, it was their firstborn Archie that made headlines as an anecdote surrounding a once potential title for the toddler resurfaced.

According to The Telegraph, Archie had the option to take the title, Earl of Dumbarton – something his parents opted against.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given three titles on their wedding day – Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Baron and Baroness Kilkeel and Earl and Countess of Dumbarton.

When Archie was born therefore, it was his birthright to take the Earl of Dumbarton title but his parents were reportedly concerned that it could lead to mockery.

‘They didn’t like the idea of Archie being called the Earl of Dumbarton because it began with the word “dumb” [and] they were worried about how that might look,’ a source reported.

Well, that’s that.