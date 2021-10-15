Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Keen to try period pants but not sure where to start? Bodyform have got an offer you'll want to take advantage of.

In partnership with Bodyform

Always looking at ways to reduce your carbon footprint or opt for more eco-friendly period products? Then you’re in luck and will be thrilled to learn that Bodyform – the UK’s go-to period brand – has launched their own sustainable alternative to single-use sanitary wear.

Say hello to intimawear by Bodyform™, a brand new product from the company. The period pants promise to give you the same absorbency as your regular Bodyform ultra towel, protection for around 12 hours, and a reusable product that you can simply pop in the wash and use again.

Like what you hear? Bodyform is currently running a special offer on planet-friendly period pants, so when you buy two pairs of intimawear by Bodyform™, you get the third free.

Still not 100% sure how period pants work? Imagine a pair of knickers with a reusable pad pre-built in and you’re on the right tracks. Designed to absorb like the Ultra Normal Bodyform towel you know and love, Bodyform’s new period pants lock in light to medium flows but unlike pads, are reusable.

Luckily, there’s been a huge boom in sustainable period alternatives and tampons and sanitary pads are not longer your only options. Team Marie Claire UK are always on the hunt for the latest eco product and regularly share single-use sanitary-ware alternatives. Why? Because climate change has never been more critical – over 200,000 tonnes of period products end up in UK landfill waste every year.

Our health, sustainability and relationships editor Ally Head is passionate about making your TOTM greener, sharing:

“I was skeptical about period pants until I tried them. Once you do, you’ll never go back. They take the fuss out of your monthly bleed – pop on a pair and you can go about your day-to-day confident that you’re covered from any leakage. Plus, you’ll be doing your bit to save the planet, too. Period products amount to 200,000 tonnes of UK landfill waste every year, and so replacing them with period pants helps to reduce your carbon footprint.”

Sustainable and hassle-free, simply rinse in cold water after use before popping in the washing machine. Fun fact: you’ll be reducing the waste of your next period by up to 88%.

With a maximum performance of 50+ washes, your three new intimawear by Bodyform™ pairs of period pants could see you through the next year of periods, minimum. Plus, with a 60-day money-back guarantee for new customers, there’s never been a better time to see if period pants are a good fit for you. Enjoy.