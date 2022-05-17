The blemish-busting skincare kit we can’t get enough of (yes, we’ve got an exclusive discount code)

Hands up if you're struggling with breakouts? Yes, us too...

In partnership with Faace

As the world opens up and we start going on trips and travelling it’s easy to miss products out and forget key elements or forget products from your skincare routine. Early starts, tiring days in the office and long commutes can all have an impact on the enthusiasm and commitment to a multiple-step skincare routine. Enter, Faace.

Designed to simplify your routine and help keep your skin in check with the most minimal fuss and time with their simple two-step kits. So whether you’re off on your holidays, in the need of a compact post-workout skincare kit or after just the essentials after a big night out the tried-and-true products are uncomplicated and effective.

Entirely vegan and organic, naturally derived and cruelty-free Faace is the skincare brand to watch. So we’re thrilled to share an exclusive 20% discount code with Marie Claire readers. Simply enter code ‘Marieclaire20‘ when you check out to redeem 20% off everything on site.

Available for just £36 (worth £40) Marie Claire readers can enjoy 20% off with our exclusive discount code ‘Marieclaire20’. So the kit is just £28.80. Each kit contains Faace‘s signature Faace Cleanser and mask to keep your skin hydrated, soothed and glowing wherever you are.

If you struggle with post-workout breakouts the Workout Wonder Faace Kit, is designed especially for you. The kit, worth £40 and just £28.80 with our exclusive discount code ‘Marieclaire20’ contains the Sweaty Faace leave-on mask and primer (30ml) and Dirty Faace gel wash (100ml). The gel wash removes the sticky sweat that traps bacteria in your pores and the vitamin E rich primer soothes and hydrates. With customers leaving rave reviews, with one sharing “I have dry sensitive skin, and was pleasantly surprised not to be left with skin feeling tight, irritated and uncomfortable. My skin looks and feels amazing after using these products. I think I’ve found my new go-to face cleanser.”

Whilst the Travel Buddy Face Kit is perfect for packing in your carry-on or just picking up when you’re feeling a little dehydrated. With the signature Dirty Faace cleanser created with hydrating ingredients like Aloe extract and glycerin to keep your skin hydrated and happy and the lightweight but effective Tired Faace gel mask which can be applied either daily or weekly. Faace even recommends applying the mask whilst travelling to help deter breakouts and dryness.