‘Thank you Meghan Markle for standing up to bullies for us all’

Meghan Markle won her High Court privacy lawsuit yesterday over the Mail on Sunday‘s publication of a private letter that she had written to her father, Thomas Markle.

‘I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces’, Prince Harry explained at the time, referring to the constant online abuse his wife has faced since becoming a royal.

‘There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t believe in a world where there is no accountability for this.’

And stand up to it she did, with the 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex taking on Associated Newspapers Limited in a High Court privacy claim that she has now won.

Releasing a statement after the ruling, Meghan announced her relief that The Mail on Sunday had been ‘held to account for their illegal and dehumanising practices’.

‘These tactics (and those of their sister publications MailOnline and the Daily Mail) are not new; in fact, they’ve been going on for far too long without consequence,’ the statement continued. ‘For these outlets, it’s a game. For me and so many others, it’s real life, real relationships, and very real sadness. The damage they have done and continue to do runs deep.’

Thank you Meghan Markle for refusing to stay silent and for being an example to us all in standing up to bullies.