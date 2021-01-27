Photographs of Joe and Jill Biden’s dogs moving into the White House are going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This month saw Joe Biden and Kamala Harris sworn into office as our 46th President and Vice President of the United States.

‘This is America’s day, democracy’s day,’ President Biden told the audience of the scaled down Inauguration. ‘At this hour my friends, democracy has prevailed’.

Celebrations have been erupting across the world, with new hope for what this blue wave could bring. Even the Queen got in touch with the new President to offer her personal congratulations.

This week however, it was dog-lovers who rejoiced, as Joe and Jill Biden moved their dogs, Champ and Major, into the White House – reintroducing dogs after Donald Trump made it an animal-free home.

Presidential pets have long been a White House tradition, with Donald Trump being the first President in over a century not to have a pet.

This week, Champ and Major moved in, and their arrival has unsurprisingly gone viral.

‘Champ and Major have joined us in the White House,’ Jill Biden posted to her new FLOTUS Instagram account, with the sweet series of snaps already raking in over a million likes.

The couple welcomed Champ a month after the 2008 election, following in the Obamas’ footsteps, and Major was adopted by the Bidens two years ago, making history this week as he becomes the first ever shelter dog to live in the White House.

Huge congratulations to our new President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and of course to Major and Champ for making history!