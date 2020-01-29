Irish charity opens world’s first shop staffed by cancer survivors

The initiative hopes to attract much-needed funding for cancer research

Irish cancer charity Breakthrough Cancer Research is launching the world’s first shop that will be staffed entirely by people who have survived cancer.

‘The Shop That Nearly Wasn’t’ is set to open its doors on World Cancer Day next Tuesday 4th February, in the hopes of raising funds and highlighting the need for greater investment in cancer research.

Doubling up as an events space, the shop will showcase the countless creative contributions those who have survived, or are living with cancer, have made to society.

Selling everything from art and photography, to books, crafts and clothing, the store’s touching name places a spotlight on the fact that these achievements have only be made possible due to the existence of ground-breaking cancer research.

The youngest contributor to the innovative movement is 10-year-old Lily Burke, who was diagnosed with an acute blood cancer at just 20 months old. Lily shared her artistic flare with author and illustrator Peter Donnelly to create a selection of vibrant tote bags, available to buy at the creative shop gallery.

The items for sale symbolise just one aspect of the initiative, however, as one part of ‘The Shop That Nearly Wasn’t’ will remain entirely empty to emphasise the fact that despite there currently being 190,000 cancer survivors living in Ireland, survival rates still remain starkly imbalanced.

The space has been supported by a plethora of high profile cancer survivors, including river dance star Michael Flatley. Although it’s a world first, it’s hoped that this movement will inspire a wave of similar initiatives on a global scale.

The Shop That Nearly Wasn’t will be open in The Library Project, Temple Bar Dublin, from February 4 to 11.