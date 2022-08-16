This royal pub is up for sale for £700,000

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Stop what you’re doing, a pub close to the Queen’s royal Sandringham estate is up for sale.

But it’s not being sold to be taken over as a pub, but a four bedroom house, so you could be neighbours with the Queen, and other royal relatives, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who venture to Norfolk.

According to The Mirror Online the pub, which was formerly known as The New Inn pub and situated in the village Flitcham, is on the market for £700,000.

The pub closed down in the 1980s, and was since turned into a four-bedroom house, which could be yours.

The Georgian property is one of a few privately owned homes surrounding the Queen’s 20,000 acre estate in Norfolk, and though she has moved from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle, Her Majesty, as well as other royals, stay at Sandringham during the festive season, and other holiday periods throughout the year.

The New Inn pub, which is now known as the Inn house, is up for sale with estate agents Brown&Co, who have described the property as a “rare opportunity” to become a neighbour to the British royals.

The listing reads: “Opportunities to buy property in this beautiful village are rare with the majority of houses still owned and maintained by the Royal Estate, however, a handful are in private ownership, one of which is the stunning, Inn House.”

It was originally built in 1820 and has brick and flint work extensions, as well as a garage and workshop added to the property, which is perfect for those who need extra work space.

In addition, it has two hallways, a reception area with pitched ceilings and exposed roof trusses, as well as a sitting room, which features a wood burning stove, a study and dining room.

The kitchen boasts handmade units, as well as a highly sought after Aga oven, in addition to an LPG gas hob. Plus, the property has an adjoining breakfast room, which makes it the perfect property to host guests at all times of day.

If that wasn’t enough, there is also a cellar, which is to be expected with former pubs. However, the cellar has been transformed into a family playroom, with potential to be a home gym or cinema room.

The Inn House also has a stunning courtyard, and private patio terrace. The garden is well maintained with shrub borders, as well as a wood store for your log burner.

In total the property spans across 2,9000 square feet, and is equidistant to Sandringham House and Anmer Hall where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge often stay during the holidays, although they are moving to Adelaide Cottage in the coming weeks.

The Inn House is also close to St Mary the Virgin church in Flitcham, which is where the Queen visits during her Sandringham stays.