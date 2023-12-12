According to royal experts, Kate Middleton doesn't read the news to "stay out of the loop"

The Princess of Wales is undoubtedly the most talked-about woman in the world, and from her fashion statements to her family life, she never fails to make headlines.

From a viral TikTok video of her dancing and a rare moment of PDA caught on camera, to the revelations from Omid Scobie's tell-all book, Endgame, Kate Middleton is making viral news. And with her upcoming (and highly anticipated) depiction in The Crown, the royal rumour mill is on overload.

According to royal experts, the Princess of Wales copes with it in a very particular way - by staying "out of the loop", reportedly keeping her distance from the speculation around her, whether in the news or The Crown.

This is something that royal expert Omid Scobie opened up about in Endgame, explaining: "I often don’t believe it when a celebrity says, ‘Oh, I don’t read what’s written about me,’ or, ‘I don’t look at that,’ because we all know, especially being journalists on the receiving end of those calls from publicists, that they’re all looking. But I do believe that with Kate, definitely, she truly isn’t looking."

He continued: "I mean, when people say she doesn’t look, I’m told that she doesn’t even read the news. She just stays out of the loop. That’s clearly the way it works for her. And given that she’s in such a unique and difficult way of life, I don’t blame her for taking that approach to it."

This, the royal expert explained, extends to the upcoming season of The Crown, with Scobie stating: "I can’t imagine her being particularly bothered about what’s in The Crown."

The Netflix show will be returning for season six part two this week.

We will continue to update this story.