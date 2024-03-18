The Princess of Wales is reportedly insistent on “no help at home” even during her recovery

The Princess of Wales is currently in Windsor recovering from the planned abdominal surgery that she underwent in January. And while "she is making good progress", Kate is not expected to return to royal duties until after Easter.

The family of five has been spending a lot of time in private together, with reports that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are pulling out the stops to dote on their mother as she recovers.

"They’re all going overboard to make sure [Kate] feels comfortable," a source told OK!. "Their house is filled with Kate’s favourite flowers, comfy blankets and pillows, and her go-to snacks. The family is just incredibly happy to have her back home at Adelaide Cottage.”

But while the Princess of Wales has undoubtedly been getting some much-needed rest to help with her recovery, that hasn't stopped her from being a hands-on mother.

In fact, according to recent reports, the Princess of Wales is insistent on still doing a lot of the housework, choosing not to have "help at home" even during her recovery.

"After school, it is just the five of them at home, with Kate, rather than a cook or housekeeper, usually preparing dinner," Roya Nikkhah, Royal Editor for The Sunday Times, explained of the Wales family's current set up.

And according to a new report by The Times, Princess Kate might even be back doing the school run, reportedly spotted at Lambrook School, attended by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Based on medical advice, the Princess of Wales is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter, with Kensington Palace doubling down on the statement recently.

"We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant," read its statement.

We will continue to update this story.