The Princess of Wales is recovering from "successful" abdominal surgery, and following a 13-day stay at the London Clinic private hospital, she is now back at her home in Windsor.

"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery," read a statement from Kensington Palace. "She is making good progress."

The statement continued: "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

Now home in Windsor, the Princess of Wales is making steady progress, continuing her recovery surrounded by her solid support system of loved ones. Most notably Prince William, who is said to have stepped up childcare and kitchen duties, as well as their children, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis reportedly "going overboard" to dote on their mother while she recovers.

“Their house is filled with Kate’s favourite flowers, comfy blankets and pillows, and her go-to snacks," a source explained, via OK!, going on to state that the whole family is pulling out all the stops to ensure that Kate is comfortable.

And while the source emphasised how much of a challenging time it had been for the family, it went on to state that the Princess of Wales is getting some much-needed downtime, even featuring her guilty pleasure shows.

Yes, according to the source, Kate has been “reading and streaming her guilty pleasure shows, like Bridgerton and The Kardashians,” even alleging that the Princess of Wales is "secretly kind of enjoying the downtime.”

Based on the current medical advice, the Princess of Wales is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter.

We will continue to update this story.