Comedian Lisa Kudrow has a number of iconic roles under her belt and she revisited one of them at the Sunday night Screen Actors Guild Awards. Dressed in a sparkling pink suit, she joined her former cast member Mira Sorvino as the pair revived their 90s romcom characters Romy and Michele.

The Friends star teased on the red carpet that there was going to be a Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion reunion when they presented together at the ceremony. (That’s a lot of reunions.)

Kudrow and Sorvino, who played best friends Michele and Romy respectively, both paid homage to their characters’ signature blue and pink outfits on the night. Rather than wearing flirty Y2K cocktail dresses, they went for a more grown up take with complementing tailored pink suits.

As they took the stage to present the award for Best Ensemble for a Comedy Series, Kudrow said to Sorvino, “Do you think this is the cutest anyone has ever looked at an awards show?”

Sorvino, of course, agreed. Sorvino also referenced one of the film’s biggest moments, where both Romy and Michele dance dramatically with a classmate to Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time,” by subtly sliding the name of the song into their speech.

Backstage, they also dramatically danced to the song in an Instagram Reel shared by Sorvino who said their “reunion dream [had] come true.”

After cracking open the winner’s envelope, they announced the cast of Ted Lasso had won the award. However, the cast weren’t at the ceremony and instead accepted the award virtually (and gleefully) as English lead actor Hannah Waddingham called their cast a “gaggle of idiots” as she thanked everyone who watched the show.

They also gave a big shout out to their cast member Juno Temple, who was at the ceremony and won Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series, as they screamed to her, “We love you!”

Kudrow and Sorvino’s return to Romy and Michele is less random than you might think however, as the cult David Mirkin-directed film celebrates its 25th anniversary year. Fingers crossed we see more from the dynamic duo over 2022.