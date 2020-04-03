The Queen just made an extremely touching tribute to NHS staff amid the coronavirus outbreak

This is lovely.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken.

Schools have closed, workers have been sent home and non emergency staff have been urged not to leave their houses where possible.

Exempt of course are the nurses and doctors fighting on the front lines of COVID-19, working day and night and putting themselves in danger to save the lives of others.

In order to thank these heroes, people up and down the UK took to their doorsteps and open windows at 8pm last night to applaud the NHS, filling the streets with appreciative noise in a touching moment that unified us all.

This was the second consecutive Thursday night tribute to the National Health Service, with the public turnout being just as strong as the previous week.

It was the Queen however who made the most news as the monarch made an extremely touching tribute to the NHS staff, turning the Round Tower at her Windsor Castle home blue for the evening.

‘The Round Tower at Windsor Castle turned blue tonight, as we joined the nation to mark our appreciation for all of the UK’s key workers,’ the Royal Family Instagram captioned the post.

This comes after the Queen posted a video last week of all Windsor staff employees applauding the NHS.

Well, that’s lovely.

Thank you NHS.