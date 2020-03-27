The Queen is not going to let coronavirus stop her weekly tradition

And there’s photographic proof.

Coronavirus has changed everything about life as we know it, with people now isolated to their homes.

Unable to converse face-to-face, people are now solely contacting each other via telephone or social media.

This is unsurprisingly leading to many events being cancelled. There are some things however than not even coronavirus cannot change.

This was proven this week as the Queen refused to let self-isolation stop her from having her weekly audience with the Prime Minister – a tradition that she has taken part in every week since becoming Queen.

‘The Queen held her weekly Audience with the Prime Minister today by telephone,’ the Royal Family captioned a photograph of the Queen talking to Boris Johnson on the phone. ‘Her Majesty – pictured this evening at Windsor Castle – has held a weekly Audience with her Prime Minister throughout her reign.’

The Queen was praised in the comment section for ‘keeping calm and carrying on’, but the most compliments in the Instagram comment section came from followers who loved getting a sneak peek inside the Monarch’s Windsor home. We’re talking corgi figurines, retro phones, cool floral sofas and mini horse statues.

Who knew that HRH would become our next interiors icon?

Like we needed another reason to love the Queen.