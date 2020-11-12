Princess Eugenie just shared an extremely rare photograph for a very important reason

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royal family is undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the Mountbatten-Windsors never failing to make viral news.

In recent years, the millennial royals have dominated the spotlight – especially with their non-stop wedding and baby news.

This past few months, it has been all about Princess Eugenie, who announced to the world that she was expecting her first child with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

This week, Princess Eugenie made news again, not for her future baby, but for her marking Armistice Day.

The royal family marked Remembrance Day over the weekend, with select family members including the Cambridges observing the occasion from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

While Princess Eugenie wasn’t in attendance, she did make headlines this week for commemorating Armistice Day, sharing photographs sent in by fans and followers of their relatives who served in the war on her Instagram Stories.

‘To celebrate this Armistice day I asked my followers to send me their heroes who fought for our freedom,’ Princess Eugenie posted to her Instagram Stories. ‘Thank you to everyone who shared and here are some of the many that I was sent’.

At the end of a series of photographs sent in by followers, the 30-year-old shared a photograph from her own family, captioning an in Memoriam photograph with, ‘I was sent this by my family – this is my great uncle Victor Ferguson’.

