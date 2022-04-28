Princess Beatrice’s sweet trip to Sweden is making headlines

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This week, Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were seen on their first official engagement as a couple, flying to Sweden for a cause close to their hearts.

The pair met with Swedish royals, Prince Carl Philip and his wife, Princess Sofia, for the launch of the World Dyslexia Assembly.

The event took place at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, hosted by CNN anchor Robyn Curnow.

Princess Beatrice and Prince Carl Philip were among some of the high profile celebrities at the event to have the condition.

The event held panel discussions on how the empower those with dyslexia, 0rganised by global charity Made By Dyslexia, which Princess Beatrice is a patron of.

The charity is on a mission to train every teacher and workplace to support and empower dyslexic minds.



Beatrice was diagnosed with the condition at the age of seven, something she explains makes her feel responsible for creating change.

“The reason why I am so passionate about dyslexia is because being a dyslexic person myself, I feel like I really understand we have a responsibility to change the narrative around what we are delivering to young people in the classroom,” she explained.

“So I’m really excited with all the work that’s going on now with a few different organisations across the world to think through what is skill based learning and what are the skills that young people need to be able to thrive in life.”

Speaking on the Helen Arklee Dsylexia Charity podcast, Beatrice describes dyslexia as a “gift” and “the greatest thing to ever happen to me”.

Also a patron for this charity, she explains what can be done to help. “If I had a magic wand I would love to see more tools for teachers so they’d know how to balance their time as well as give children of all different capabilities the right to find who they are.”

She continued: “Being diagnosed with dyslexia was the greatest thing that ever happened to me because it allowed me to become part of this community of people that really are championing young people’s education and making sure that we protect our young people in school and in life.”

Thank you Princess Beatrice for using your voice to make change.