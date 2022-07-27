Beatrice and Eugenie are ‘struggling to remain cordial’ with William and Kate after Andrew snub

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Andrew officially stepped back from royal duties in 2020 following his alleged association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and the Queen stripped him of his royal and military titles earlier this year when Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit against him.

The case never went to trial as they reached a private settlement in February. While Andrew has since been largely absent from the public eye, he escorted the Queen to her seat in Westminster Abbey for the late Prince Philip’s memorial service.

This is said to have been a last minute decision, although Prince Charles and Prince William believed it to be ‘unnecessary’, with the Duke of Cambridge feeling that he ‘could evaluate just how damaging his uncle was to the long-term future of the Monarchy’ and leading to a decision by the senior royals to ‘axe’ Andrew from future events.

However, the move to remove him from royal life is said to have caused tension between his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and William and Kate.

Royal commentator Neil Sean has claimed that the Princesses are ‘struggling’ with the Cambridges as a result.

He told the Express: ‘There is a big story breaking in the Royal Family that has remained under the radar largely, and it’s to do with Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge, and William’s father Prince Charles.

‘According to very good sources, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are seemingly struggling to remain cordial with Prince William, Catherine, and Charles.

‘It stems from the deal organised by William, the Queen, and Prince Charles to remove their father Prince Andrew from royal duties following his disgrace in recent years.’

He also added that the ‘thawing between the two families has been difficult’ but that William and Charles are working for the ‘benefit of the monarchy’.

He continued: ‘They are reading the public mood, which is saying that Andrew should permanently retire from public life.

‘But Andrew wants to make a return which he thinks could be achieved by his daughters carrying out charitable work.’

In recent years, it has been reported that Charles wishes to ‘slim down’ the monarchy when he takes the throne, which would mean that Beatrice and Eugenie’s royal duties could also be impacted.

The Palace has not yet commented.